Maryam sees PTI founder behind immorality in society

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday the PTI founder gave rise to the evildoing in society.

She made this remark while addressing the rally in Narowal. She also applauded the large crowd that gathered there while emphasizing that she was eagerly waiting for her visit to Narowal.

The PML-N chief organiser said that there were many conspiracies hatched against Nawaz Sharif while questioning what injustice did not happen against him?

She highlighted, “One by one all the enemies of Nawaz Sharif are getting exposed as today people see all cases against the PML-N supremo as just flawed conspiracies to keep him out of power.”

While talking about Bushra Bibi, she said she was not elated about the arrest of the wife of former premier while drawing parallels with her condition when she had spent time in prison emphasizing she was also the wife of someone.