Minister opens reconstruction of LMH in Kohat

Peshawar - KP Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, Excise & Taxation, and Anti-Narcotics, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, formally inaugurated the reconstruction and upgrade of Liaqat Memorial Women and Children Teaching Hospital and TMA Shabistan Plaza in Kohat on Wednesday.

The reconstruction and upgradation of the hospital have been approved with a budget of Rs. 2 billion, while Shabistan Plaza has been completed at a cost of Rs. 432 million.

Medical Superintendent Liaqat Hospital, Dr. Hashim Jamshed Syed, Principal Kohat Medical University, Professor Dr. Musarat Jabeen, and Dr. Fauzia Gul also expressed their gratitude to the Finance Minister for his keen interest in the affairs of Liaqat Hospital. Earlier, Tehsil Mayor Kohat Qari Sher Zaman and TMO Muhammad Shoaib briefed the provincial minister regarding municipal services, revenue targets, and tax collection.

On this occasion, the Minister inaugurated a plantation campaign by planting saplings in Liaqat Memorial Hospital, Jinnah Municipal Library, and TMA Office.

The minister emphasized his deep connection with Kohat, his mother district, where he grew up and received his education.

He acknowledged the district and its people’s rightful claim on him, pledging to work accordingly.

Addressing the doctors, Ahmad Rasool Bangash highlighted the sanctity of their profession. He urged them to provide selfless services to the ailing community, assuring that he would address Liaqat Memorial Hospital’s issues by meeting with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Later, the minister visited the office of Kohat Development Authority and Kohat District Headquarter Teaching Hospital. Alongside checking staff attendance, he familiarized himself with their problems and assured immediate solutions.