Police finally arrest Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi over graft charges

After repeated failures, police on Thursday arrested PTI president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi outside his residence, Zahoor Elahi Palace, over graft charges, confirmed Punjab interim information minister Amir Mir.

Mr Mir said former Punjab CM had been arrested for receiving kickbacks in development projects, adding that he would be shifted to the anti-corruption headquarters shortly. “The area around his house had been cordoned off for last couple of days,” he added.

At first, he resisted but when the police tried to break his car's driving side window, he came out of his car, he said. “Talks of human rights violations should be toned down because he is accused of corruption,” he added.

“He will be treated in jails as other accused are treated,” he said.

"Police would proceed against him in four cases including corruption in development projects, and resisting arrest at his Lahore residence earlier," reports said.

Reports said Mr Elahi had been under the police’s watch for several days and he was detained outside his residence in Gulberg. “As the police got the information on his whereabouts, they took robust action and detained him," reports added.

"There were suspicions of his arrest as he had been scheduled to meet some political leaders today". reports said.

Police had been tracking his location for the last couple of days, reports said. "There is no information on where he will be shifted," reports added.

"However, police personnel have been deployed at Lahore's anti-corruption directorate, but later he could be transported to Gujranwala for further proceedings," reports added.

Earlier, police had failed to arrest Mr Elahi but kept siege around the PTI leader’s house on Zahoor Elahi Road till last reports came in on Friday morning.

A heavy police contingent reached Parvez Elahi’s residence after the cancellation of his bail by an anti-corruption court. A case was lodged against the PTI president at the Ghalib Market police station for interfering in the affairs of the state, while he is also accused of misusing power and irregularities in the development funds.

Sources said DIG Operations Sadiq Ali Dogar, Model Town SP Operations Ammara Sherazi and SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, along with a heavy contingent of police, reached the residence of Parvez Elahi.

The legal team of Parvez Elahi informed police that he was not present in the house and they would cooperate with police to search the house after showing the arrest warrant.

It came as an anti-corruption court of Lahore had, earlier, rejected Mr Elahi's bail petition in a case of alleged corruption in development projects.

Mr Elahi's lawyer told the court that the former chief minister was suffering from chest pain and could not appear in court. The prosecution argued that the medical certificate submitted by Parvez Elahi’s counsel in court was fake.

The court dismissed the interim bail plea of Parvez Elahi on the ground of non-compliance and also rejected the PTI leader's request for an attendance waiver.