Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Army Air Defence Command Headquarters in Rawalpindi today (Tuesday).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men of Pakistan Army Air Defence and appreciated the training standards achieved.

The Army Chief also emphasized the importance of Air Defence in today’s warfare and the need for continuous training and up-gradation of modern Air Defence weapon systems in view of the evolving threats.

Earlier on arrival, General Bajwa was received by Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.