Share:

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said several MoUs and agreements will be signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif s visit to China.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said both the sides are committed to commence work on ML-1 and Karachi Circular Railway. He noted that the ML-1 will have a positive impact on the economies of Pakistan and China.

The Minister for Planning said industrial cooperation will be promoted under the CPEC which will also create job opportunities.

Ahsan Iqbal said talks will also be held with the Chinese side for promotion of cooperation in the agriculture sector. He said the CPEC has become a milestone of Pakistan-China cooperation.

The Minister was confident that the outcome of Prime Minister s visit to China will be far reaching.