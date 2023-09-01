Friday, September 01, 2023
Hot, humid weather expected in most plain areas of country

Hot, humid weather expected in most plain areas of country
Web Desk
9:31 AM | September 01, 2023
National

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore thirty-one, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit and Murre sixteen, and Muzaffarabad twenty-four  degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Palwama, Shopian, Baramula and Annantnag, while hot and dry in Jammu. 

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh twelve, Anantnag and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade.

