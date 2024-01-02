Terrorists taking money from RAW to kill people in Balochistan: PM

Caretaker PM says state’s fight is not with Baloch but with terrorist organisations n Calls firing on vehicles of Maulana Fazl in D I Khan alarming n Says govt responding to security threats in parts of KP ahead of elections.
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Monday said that issue of Baloch families from Balochistan was being projected in negative and in sharp contrast to realities as Balochs were standing with the state of Pakistan.
Responding to different media queries during his visit to Business Facilitation Centre, the prime minister said that terrorists and armed militants had been involved in the killing of people of Balochistan. They were killing doctors, lawyers and teachers, he added.
He reassured the state would fight with them with all force as they could not be given license to kill people.
The prime minister, referring to criticism by a section of the media, said that the government was not fighting with the Baloch families and regretted that efforts were made to spread confusion and mingle things together. The issue of families of Balochs had been blown out of proportion, he said, adding these terrorists had been taking money and funding from RAW and killing people in the province. “State’s fight is with the terrorist organisations, not with the Baloch. These terrorists were accepting money and funding from (Indian intelligence agency) RAW and they were killing people in Balochistan,” Kakar said. The caretaker prime minister said that about 90,000 people had been killed in the fight against terrorism but hardly nine accused had been convicted so far. The prime minister opined that the criminal justice system in the country required improvement.
To a question, he mentioned that there was no restriction on freedom of expression. Replying to another question regarding an alleged firing incident in DI Khan over vehicles of Maulana Fazlur Rehman Amir of JUI-F, he said that it was alarming, adding the government was responding to security threats in the southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with all the available resources.
The caretaker prime minister said that all the resources and security apparatus would be utilized to ensure the holding of peaceful polls on the election date and expressed the hope that they would be successful in this regard.
Also, Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday said that the development model, featuring a close liaison between the government and private sector, could yield positive results for national economic growth.
The prime minister, interacting with the business community at the Business Facilitation Center (BFC), said the enhanced interaction between the business community and the government, would help increase employment opportunities, taxation as well as GDP growth.
He said that owing to the mutual cooperation between the government and the business community, the country was heading towards achieving economic stability and revival.
Lauding the idea of the BFC, he said the federal government would also play its part by establishing a liaison with the facility that would also be extended to Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.
He also assured the federal government’s all-out facilitation for the business sector through multiple measures.
The prime minister said that the establishment of the institutions like Lahore’s BFC in other cities, would be beneficial for the national economy.
He said that the facilitation of business community was among the priorities of the federal and provincial governments.
During the visit, the prime minister was briefed about the functioning of the facilitation center.
Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the efforts by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for facilitation of the business sector as well as the role of the Punjab chief secretary and other provincial secretaries in the BFC’s establishment that would serve as a one-window facility for the business community.
‘AFGHAN TRANSIT TRADE TRACKING SYSTEM’
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday directed to take additional steps for enhancement of foolproof tracking system concerning Afghan Transit Trade.
Chairing a review meeting over Afghan Transit Trade and anti-smuggling measures, he also asked for the formulation of an immediate mechanism for the establishment of an integrated transit trade management system.
The meeting was attended by Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akthar, Caretaker Minister for Trade Ejaz Gohar, senior officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, representatives of the sensitive departments and other relevant officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Addressing the participants, the prime minister said that one of the major reasons affecting the country’s economy was smuggling and the illegal movement of goods.
Taking notice of negligence over the smuggling issue, he directed the chief secretary Balochistan to completely change the administrative machinery of District Chaghi.
He directed for initiation of criminal proceedings against any personnel, found involved in smuggling, leading to exemplary punishment besides, advising intelligence clearance of any officer before his or her deployment on sensitive posts of customs.
The caretaker prime minister further directed that the checking system should be further strengthened at the Chaman, Torkham, Ghulam Khan check-posts besides, at the border areas of Balochistan.
Cargo checking should be improved and the number of Customs staff at Chaman border be increased, he added.
He urged the Baloch people to work for the enhancement of businesses and employment in the province.
A briefing over a progress report, compiled by an inquiry committee on Afghan Transit Trade was also given to the prime minister.
Appreciating the performance of the committee so far, he directed it to earnestly compile its recommendations.
The meeting was informed that due to the steps of the government, the smuggling of petroleum products from Iran had been reduced to a huge extent whereas cargo tracking system had started functioning from Taftan to Quetta.
PM DIRECTS PROVISION OF UREA FERTILIZER TO FARMERS WITH EASE
Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Monday directed to make delivery of Urea fertilizer to farmers across the country easy and convenient. He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding availability of Urea in the country.
The Prime Minister said Urea fertilizer is available across the country as per the needs. However, he directed to initiate legal action against elements involved in hoarding of fertilizer and its illegal profiteering.
He categorically stated that the government would not spare those who exploit farmers by hoarding fertilizer. He said strict vigilance would be carried out on supply and demand of Urea.
The Prime Minister further directed that all the Federal Ministries should ensure support in operations to prevent hoarding of fertilizer by providing date regarding production and supply Urea fertilizer to provincial governments. The meeting was informed that 200,000 metric tons of Urea is being imported for buffer stock.
The Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali, Minister for National Food Security Kausar Abdullah Malik, Minister for Commerce Gohar Ejaz, Caretaker provincial Chief Ministers and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.