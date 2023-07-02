Sanjrani defends controversial bill to raise Senate chief’s perks

ISLAMABAD - The three private members ‘contro­versial’ bills, passed by the Senate last month, which seek to increase perks and privileges of senators, deputy chairman and chairman Senate, put a huge burden on the national kitty despite some impres­sion that the proposed laws do not have financial implications.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has repeatedly de­fended the laws, saying that these do not put a burden of even a sin­gle penny on the exchequer and the move was only meant to put things in order and address audit issues.

The upper house has been facing criticism from in and outside the parliament for enacting self-serv­ing bills at a time when the country is facing threat of an economic de­fault. The draft laws were tabled in the house by over 40 senators, in­cluding PPP stalwart and former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rab­bani, belonging to all parties in the ruling coalition as well as the op­position PTI. Later, both the ruling PPP and PML-N opposed them.

A day earlier, Sanjrani presented himself for accountability and of­fered to resign from his office over the passage of these laws if an audit pointed out any wrong doing. The bills are now lying pending with the National Assembly. Contrary to that claim, the three bills show that not only salaries, allowances and oth­er perks of members of the Senate, and its deputy chairman have been increased but also of the sitting and retired chairpersons of the Senate.

Only the Chairman Senate (Sal­aries, Allowances and Privileges) Bill, 2023 reveals that chairman Senate would get a monthly salary of two hundred five thousand ru­pees besides getting equipment al­lowance, sumptuary allowance, and allowance on taking up and laying down the office. The bill proposes that the chairman Senate and mem­bers of his family shall be entitled to the use of official vehicles, main­tained at government expense.

Under the draft law, the chair­man shall be entitled, without pay­ment of rent, to the use of a res­idence throughout his term of office, and no charge shall fall on him personally in respect of its maintenance. “The assessed rent of a house hired for the use of the Chairman shall in no case exceed two hundred fifty thousand ru­pees per mensem.” The law says that official residence for the chairman of the Senate shall be furnished at government expense at a cost not exceeding five million rupees during his one term.The chairman shall be entitled to tele­phones at his residence at govern­ment expense and shall be exempt from payment of their rental and charges of calls made there from within the country, it reads.

The chairman, when travelling on official business outside Pakistan, shall be entitled to such travelling allowance as may be prescribed by the government from time to time. ”Provided that the Chairman, while travelling on official business out­side Pakistan, shall be entitled to the protocol of the Deputy Head of State or Vice-President.”

The bill also says that the chair­man of the Senate and his family shall be entitled to medical facil­ities in public and private hospi­tals and he and his family shall be entitled to receive medical treat­ment at his official residence. Any retired chairman of the Senate who has completed his full term of three years; he, his wife or widow shall also be entitled to such med­ical facilities for life. Any retired chairman shall be entitled to sup­porting staff of twelve in number, either from the existing Senate employees or contract appoint­ment, reads the draft law.

The chairman Senate shall be entitled to discretionary grant of eighteen hundred thousand rupees per annum or such amount as may be decided by the Finance Com­mittee of the Senate, according to the bill. The bill proposes that Sen­ate’s all retired chairmen shall be entitled to lifetime official securi­ty of at least 10 persons with one squad vehicle for which the federal and provincial government would make required arrangements.