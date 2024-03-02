District Football Association elections experience slight postponement

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a brief postponement of the District Football Association (DFA) elections. This decision comes shortly after the publication of the list of clubs eligible to cast votes, with the final roster of voters initially slated for release by March 3.

According to a Press Release issued by PFF, they have received appeals from approximately 700 clubs, addressing which has necessitated this delay. To date, 397 of these appeals have been resolved, with the involved clubs being duly informed. The Electoral Appeal Committee, supported by the PFF's Legal Department, is diligently working through the remaining appeals.

The elections have also seen an overwhelming submission of over 1,000 nominations for various district positions. This surge in participation has contributed to the postponement. Any further updates on the schedule and proceedings will be communicated in due time, the statement added.