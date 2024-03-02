Rihanna steals spotlight at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations

Billionaires from around the world, top Silicon Valley executives, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood royalty descended in the western Indian town of Jamnagar on Friday to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani — Asia’s richest man.

The three-day pre-wedding celebrations are in keeping with the Ambani family’s record of hosting lavish parties. The wedding isn’t until July 12.

Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates were among the star guests at the gala hosted by the Reliance Industries chairman. Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Saif Ali Khan, among several others, also graced the occasion.

But amid a host of stars and billionaires, Rihanna — who was called in to perform on the first day of the festivities — shined the brightest.

The first day featured a thrilling performance by Rihanna in what appeared to be a huge concert, with photos and videos quickly spreading across social media. One viral clip showed her and the bride-to-be, Radhika, sharing the stage. The video also captured Radhika jumping with joy and receiving a hug from the singer.