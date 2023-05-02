Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s House.

Sources said the meeting underscored exchange of thoughts on the country’s situation. “COAS and DG ISI briefed the PM about the country’s security situation,” sources added.

The PM was also apprised of counter-terrorism operations being conducted by the Pakistan Army in combatting the rising menace of terrorism in the country.