Saturday, September 02, 2023
9 Palestinians injured by Israeli forces in West Bank, Gaza Strip protests

10:14 AM | September 02, 2023
Nine people were injured Friday in the intervention by Israeli forces against Palestinians protesting in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip, according to statement from the Kfar Qaddum Popular Resistance Committee.

Palestinians reacted in the West Bank to the threat of Jewish settlement construction on lands in Beit Dajan and Kfar Qaddum, affiliated with Kalkilya, and Beyt Dajan in the east of Nablus.

Seven Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets from Israeli forces against the protesters, and dozens of Palestinians were affected by tear gas, said the group.

Two Palestinians, one injured by a live bullet in the leg and the other by a rubber-coated metal bullet, were taken to the hospital for treatment, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Israeli forces intervened with tear gas and live ammunition, as well as rubber-coated metal bullets.

Palestinians protest every Friday against the construction of illegal Jewish settlements. Israeli soldiers intervene with live and plastic bullets, tear gas and sometimes foul-smelling water mixed with chemical substances.

In the Gaza Strip, a demonstration was organized in support of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.

