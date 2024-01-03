PTF honours Zohaib and Abubakar for bringing international laurels to Pakistan

LAHORE -Zohaib Afzal Malik and Abuba­kar Talha received accolades from the Pakistan Tennis Fed­eration (PTF) during the con­cluding ceremony of the Serena All Pakistan National Tennis Championship for their out­standing achievements on the international stage.

Both Zohaib, ATF ranked 21, and Abubakar, ATF ranked 6, have amassed a commendable collection of international med­als at the ATF level, showcasing their prowess and contributing to Pakistan’s global recognition. The PTF, in a commendable ini­tiative, recognized these young talents representing PTF at ATF championships, highlighting their pivotal role in making the nation proud globally.

The award ceremony, graced by PTF President Sena­tor Salim Saifullah, Serena Ho­tels CEO Mr. Aziz Boolani, PTF Secretary Col Gul Rehman (R), Imran Hassan (Director/S&M/ TPS) of Serena Hotels, Hina Nazir from Serena Hotels, and others, celebrated the accom­plishments of these promising tennis players. PTF Secretary General Col Gul Rehman (R) and his team earned a round of applause for spearhead­ing this initiative, aimed at motivating young players to elevate their performance on the international stage.

Sharing their New Year resolutions for 2024, Zohaib and Abubakar expressed de­termination to bring more international laurels to Pakistan. They credited the Pakistan Tennis Federation for consistently providing opportunities that not only boosted their confidence and morale but also enhanced their skills, resulting in med­al-winning performances at international events.

Expressing gratitude to their sponsors, SA Gardens, the suc­cessful young tennis duo of Pak­istan acknowledged the crucial role of sponsorship in excelling in the expensive sport of tennis. Zohaib, a student of LGS Phase V, and Abubakar, a student of FG Abid Majeed School Lahore Cantt, also thanked their re­spective schools for supporting their dual commitment to ten­nis and academics.

Zohaib extended special thanks to his coach Muham­mad Khalid, trainer Muham­mad Arshad, Ace Tennis Acad­emy, and Aisam ul Haq Qureshi along with coach Aqeel Khan for their continuous support, which played a pivotal role in transforming him into a better and more professional player, ultimately leading to his status as a medal-winning champ.