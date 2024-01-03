PTF honours Zohaib and Abubakar for bringing international laurels to Pakistan

LAHORE -Zohaib Afzal Malik and Abubakar Talha received accolades from the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) during the concluding ceremony of the Serena All Pakistan National Tennis Championship for their outstanding achievements on the international stage.
Both Zohaib, ATF ranked 21, and Abubakar, ATF ranked 6, have amassed a commendable collection of international medals at the ATF level, showcasing their prowess and contributing to Pakistan’s global recognition. The PTF, in a commendable initiative, recognized these young talents representing PTF at ATF championships, highlighting their pivotal role in making the nation proud globally.
The award ceremony, graced by PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah, Serena Hotels CEO Mr. Aziz Boolani, PTF Secretary Col Gul Rehman (R), Imran Hassan (Director/S&M/ TPS) of Serena Hotels, Hina Nazir from Serena Hotels, and others, celebrated the accomplishments of these promising tennis players. PTF Secretary General Col Gul Rehman (R) and his team earned a round of applause for spearheading this initiative, aimed at motivating young players to elevate their performance on the international stage.
Sharing their New Year resolutions for 2024, Zohaib and Abubakar expressed determination to bring more international laurels to Pakistan. They credited the Pakistan Tennis Federation for consistently providing opportunities that not only boosted their confidence and morale but also enhanced their skills, resulting in medal-winning performances at international events.
Expressing gratitude to their sponsors, SA Gardens, the successful young tennis duo of Pakistan acknowledged the crucial role of sponsorship in excelling in the expensive sport of tennis. Zohaib, a student of LGS Phase V, and Abubakar, a student of FG Abid Majeed School Lahore Cantt, also thanked their respective schools for supporting their dual commitment to tennis and academics.
Zohaib extended special thanks to his coach Muhammad Khalid, trainer Muhammad Arshad, Ace Tennis Academy, and Aisam ul Haq Qureshi along with coach Aqeel Khan for their continuous support, which played a pivotal role in transforming him into a better and more professional player, ultimately leading to his status as a medal-winning champ.