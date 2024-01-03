Samina Alvi for integrated efforts to ensure child protection

KARACHI-The First Lady Samina Arif Alvi, Tuesday, stressed the need for effective implementation of Zainab Alert Act, an integrated single helpline, and close coordination among all the relevant organisations and stakeholders for speedy recovery of missing children.

The first lady, while chairing a meeting during visit of Roshni Helpline- a non-governmental organiaation, working for recovery of missing children- emphasised that a universal helpline for receiving public complaints and joint and coordinated efforts through a single plate farm would result into more effective and timely outcomes.

There were several organisations both in public as well as private sector working separately to provide relief to citizens and they have different helplines to receive grievances, she noted, adding that, however, it might confuse the aggrieved citizens about who should be contacted within a certain situation.

Begum Alvi suggested that there should be a single and integrated helpline to receive the public complaints and calls for emergency assistance and all the organisations working in different domains should work under one umbrella so that citizens could access the helpline easily and the matter could be referred to the most relevant organisation for prompt and effective action.

Founder of Roshni Helpline Muhammad Ali and other board members briefed the First Lady about vision, performance and initiatives of the organisation for protection of children particularly recovery of missing children.

They informed that Roshni Helpline has close coordination with Ministry of Human Rights, Sindh Police, provincial child protection agencies, Pakistan Railways, Council of Islamic Ideology and many other government and non-governmental organisations.

They informed that Roshni Helpline served more than 20,000 families and assisted in the recovery of over 9,000 missing children since its inception while several steps were taken to enhance the awareness and outreach.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi appreciated Roshni Helpline for its endeavour and services for the recovery of missing children.

Later, Roshni team presented a souvenir shield and its performance report to the First Lady.