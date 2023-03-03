Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Rawalpindi has arrested a man for sexually harassing and blackmailing a woman, informed a spokesman on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Waqas Ali, he added.

According to him, FIA conducted a raid at Rawalpindi and apprehended the man after the agency received a complaint against the accused of harassing and blackmailing a woman. FIA officials said the man was involved in sharing the objectionable pictures and videos of woman with her family members.

He said that the FIA investigators have also recovered a mobile phone from possession of the accused against whom a case was also registered. DG FIA appreciated efforts of Additional Director of Cyber Crime Rawalpindi Chaudhry Abdul Rauf and his team for netting accused.