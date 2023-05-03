Share:

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted operations in several cities throughout the country on Monday and arrested 11 suspects.

According to ANF spokesperson, the ANF authorities conducted operations in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Dilbadin. The department seized 48kg marijuana and 2.5kg heroine in the operations.

In a separate operation the authorities confiscated 48kg opium and 5 grams heroine.

According to the authorities, 11 suspects were arrested during the operation and cases will registered against them.