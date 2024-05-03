Friday, May 03, 2024
Journalist killed, nine others wounded in Khuzdar blast

Web Desk
5:00 PM | May 03, 2024
National

A senior journalist was killed and nine others were injured in a bomb blast in Chamrok area of Khuzdar, Balochistan, on Friday.

According to police officials, the vicitm, identified as Maulana Muhammad Siddique Mengal, was the president of the Khuzdar Press Club.

Police officials stated that unidentified assailants remotely detonated an improvised explosive device (IED), targeting a car.

The deceased's body was sent to a morgue for autopsy, while the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, police and security forces surrounded the area and began collecting evidence at the blast site.

It is important to mention here that today was the World Press Freedom Day.

