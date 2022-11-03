Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued notices to the Islamabad administration in

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) petition seeking

direction for issuance of NOC for holding Jalsa/

sit-in at a designated place.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer

Farooq conducted hearing of the petition filed by

the PTI against government’s delay in issuance of

a no objection certificate (NOC) and issued notices to the administration and summoned the

authorized officer to appear before the court on

Thursday (today). Through the instant petition,

the PTI sought direction to Islamabad administration for grant of NOC to the petitioner for holding gathering at the specified places. The counsel

for the petitioner contended that despite request

made for permission to hold gathering, the needful has not be done and the matter is being lingered on without any justification or basis.

During the hearing, the PTI lawyer informed the

court that the federal government is ‘deliberately’ delaying the NOC matter for Islamabad sit-in and rally.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench issued