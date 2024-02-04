Manifesto makeover

Although providing quality education to children is included in one of the primary responsibilities of the state, around 22.8 million children in the age group of 5-16 remain out of school in Pakistan, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country, ranks second on the list of out-of-school children after Nigeria in the world. As the country is heading towards electioneering once again, and political parties are designing their election agenda, they must earmark the alarming issue at the top of the list. As policymakers are keen to limit the threats posed by climate change, they should not turn a blind eye to the volcano of illiteracy and an uncontrolled population rate that is going to wreak havoc shortly.
Politicians have mastered the art of making lofty promises to the people every five years and drinking the water of Lethe afterward. Instead of devising policies to overcome the looming crisis of education and healthcare, time and resources of the nation facing a financial crunch are wasted with apathy. Education is the key to success for any nation while awareness of family planning among the masses is equally important for the country’s sustainable development. The significance of the latter cannot be preached unless the people are provided basic education. Pakistan recorded an increase of 33.81 million people in its population in 2023 since 2017 and reached 241.49 million, according to the latest census data, while basic facilities, including health and education, continue to get out of reach as 95 million people live below the poverty line.
Each year, taxes collected from the blood of poor Pakistanis are wasted on financing state-owned entities, including the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Railways, which always earn nothing but losses of billions of pounds while their employees keep protesting for salaries. The upcoming elected government should take steps to privatise these entities and spend the taxes collected from the people on their uplift. The country cannot be put on the track of development unless the state decides to address the primary issues. While the ballooning population poses an existential threat to the country, most of the population comprises young people whose energies can be used to turn the tide by providing the right direction. Each year thousands of students graduate from the universities but many of them prefer to escape abroad by fair or illegal means due to insufficient opportunities at home.
It is high time for the political parties to review their policies and to ensure that public money is spent on the welfare of the people and the development of human resources. Most of the Pakistanis have already lost their trust in the country’s political system, and the ongoing political crisis and uncertainty regarding upcoming polls have further aggravated the situation. It is incumbent on any political party which comes to power to consume its energies to restore the trust of the electorate and to take the country out of the economic and political quagmire. The rulers should also make sure that the number of out-of-school children is minimized, and more career opportunities for the graduates are created during the next five years of government while controlling the unbridled population rate.
MUHAMMAD FASEEH UL HASSAN,
Gujar Khan.