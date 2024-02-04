World Cancer Day 2024 being marked today

Like other parts of the world, World Cancer Day 2024 is being observed in Pakistan today with an aim to raise awareness about the disease and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

This year’s theme of the day is “Close the Care Gap: Everyone Deserves Access to Cancer Care”. It is part of a three-year long campaign from 2022 to 2024.

The campaign aims to address disparities in access to cancer care, emphasising the importance of making these services universally accessible.

The day holds immense importance as a global effort to combat cancer. The focus is on promoting prevention, early detection and effective treatment options to improve outcomes for individuals facing cancer.

