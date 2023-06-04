Sunday, June 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Qamar Khan deals a fresh blow to PTI

Qamar Khan deals a fresh blow to PTI
Web Desk
10:25 PM | June 04, 2023
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues to suffer blows from defections, as another leader, Qamar Khan, dealt a fresh blow to the embattled party on Sunday.

Speaking to media, Mr Khan condemned the events that transpired on May 9, adding that the miscreants should be brought to justice. "I condemn the attacks on the military installations," he added.

He heaped praise on the army, saying, "We stand with the army. The army is protecting the country".

Speaking about his political future, Mr Khan said, "I will shape up the new strategy in line with my political future after consulting with my supporters."

On Friday, PTI leader Pir Ghulam Mohiuddin Chishti announced to quit the embattled party.

Speaking to media, Mr Chisti condemned the May 9 violence. He said, "I am ready to sacrifice my live for the sake of the country".

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1685835827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023