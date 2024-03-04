KP CM announces relief package for rain-affected families

PESHAWAR - Chief Minis­ter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday an­nounced compensation package for the affected families due to rains in the province.

The Chief Minister directed the Relief Secretary to compile re­ports on the affected and the dam­ages incurred due to rains.

Detailed information about the life and property losses across the province should be collected, the Chief Minister instructed.

He announced relief checks of Rs1 million for the killed, Rs300,000 for severely injured and Rs50,000 for those who re­ceived moderate injuries.

Financial compensation will also be provided for property damages caused by the rains.

The Chief Minister has instruct­ed the concerned divisional com­missioners to coordinate efforts and promptly provide relief to the affected.

Immediate relief measures are to be taken on an emergency ba­sis, focusing on essential needs such as temporary shelter, food, and other necessities for owners of damaged homes.

Ali Amin Gandapur directed ur­gent provision of medical assis­tance to the injured. He also di­rected to restore the closed roads due to heavy snowfall and rain. The Chief Minister stressed utili­sation of all available resources for this purpose.

In light of any emergency situ­ations, preparedness measures should be in place to tackle the challenges effectively, Ali Amin Gandapur asserted.

He emphasised that the provin­cial government stands with the af­fected during this difficult time and ensured that every possible assis­tance will be extended to them.

Acknowledging the shared grief with the families of the deceased, Ali Amin Gandapur expressed sol­idarity, reaffirming that no effort will be spared in providing sup­port to those affected by the ca­lamities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

CM launches anti-polio campaign in KP

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday launched polio eradica­tion campaign in the province.

In a brief ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House, he administered polio drops to children, marking the commencement of the second phase of the initiative.

During this phase, the polio eradication campaign will contin­ue from March 3 to March 7 in the province. The goal is to administer polio drops to 740,000 children, emphasising preventive measures against the disease.

For the successful execution of the polio vaccination plan, 35,000 teams have been formed. 55,000 security personnel have been ap­pointed to ensure safety of the po­lio eradication teams.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed gratitude to the security personnel and polio workers who have sacrificed their lives during previous campaigns.

Gandapur affirmed the commit­ment to make Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa polio-free, stating, “Clearing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of polio is our determination and priority.”

He appealed to the parents to ensure their children receive the polio drops and urged against boy­cotting the campaign due to lack of facilities.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative for the safe fu­ture of children, the Chief Minis­ter emphasised that compromises should not be made on this critical issue. He held the government re­sponsible for providing facilities.

The newly-elected provincial government is determined to con­tinue the fight against this infec­tious disease, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to parents, teachers, religious schol­ars, elected representatives and the media to collaborate with gov­ernment’s efforts in this crucial endeavour.