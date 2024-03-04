KP CM announces relief package for rain-affected families

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday announced compensation package for the affected families due to rains in the province.
The Chief Minister directed the Relief Secretary to compile reports on the affected and the damages incurred due to rains.
Detailed information about the life and property losses across the province should be collected, the Chief Minister instructed.
He announced relief checks of Rs1 million for the killed, Rs300,000 for severely injured and Rs50,000 for those who received moderate injuries.
Financial compensation will also be provided for property damages caused by the rains.
The Chief Minister has instructed the concerned divisional commissioners to coordinate efforts and promptly provide relief to the affected.
Immediate relief measures are to be taken on an emergency basis, focusing on essential needs such as temporary shelter, food, and other necessities for owners of damaged homes.
Ali Amin Gandapur directed urgent provision of medical assistance to the injured. He also directed to restore the closed roads due to heavy snowfall and rain. The Chief Minister stressed utilisation of all available resources for this purpose.
In light of any emergency situations, preparedness measures should be in place to tackle the challenges effectively, Ali Amin Gandapur asserted.
He emphasised that the provincial government stands with the affected during this difficult time and ensured that every possible assistance will be extended to them.
Acknowledging the shared grief with the families of the deceased, Ali Amin Gandapur expressed solidarity, reaffirming that no effort will be spared in providing support to those affected by the calamities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
CM launches anti-polio campaign in KP
Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday launched polio eradication campaign in the province.
In a brief ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House, he administered polio drops to children, marking the commencement of the second phase of the initiative.
During this phase, the polio eradication campaign will continue from March 3 to March 7 in the province. The goal is to administer polio drops to 740,000 children, emphasising preventive measures against the disease.
For the successful execution of the polio vaccination plan, 35,000 teams have been formed. 55,000 security personnel have been appointed to ensure safety of the polio eradication teams.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed gratitude to the security personnel and polio workers who have sacrificed their lives during previous campaigns.
Gandapur affirmed the commitment to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polio-free, stating, “Clearing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of polio is our determination and priority.”
He appealed to the parents to ensure their children receive the polio drops and urged against boycotting the campaign due to lack of facilities.
Highlighting the importance of the initiative for the safe future of children, the Chief Minister emphasised that compromises should not be made on this critical issue. He held the government responsible for providing facilities.
The newly-elected provincial government is determined to continue the fight against this infectious disease, he said.
The Chief Minister appealed to parents, teachers, religious scholars, elected representatives and the media to collaborate with government’s efforts in this crucial endeavour.