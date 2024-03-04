Mark Zuckerberg, wife drool over Anant Ambani's $1.2m luxury watch

Meta Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg made an important realisation as he attended Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations.



Apparently, the busy tech billionaire didn't realise he needed a watch until he attended the pre-wedding bash of the Indian billionaire's son.

In a viral video, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, both 39, were seen admiring Ambani's luxury timepiece Richard Mille, which is worth over $1.2 million, Business Insider reported.

While admiring the watch, Zuckerberg says: "You know, I never really wanted to get a watch. But after seeing that, I was like, watches are cool."

Zuckerberg and Priscilla were among a star-studded list of guests including Microsoft founder Bill Gates and former United States president Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Before the big bash, Zuckerberg spent a week touring Asia, visiting Japan and South Korea before arriving in India on Thursday.

"Your watch is fantastic. That is so cool," Chan said while pointing at the watch. "Who makes that?"

"Richard Mille," Ambani replied.

"I might want that," Chan said.

"Not that, but," Zuckerberg said, smiling.

"No, not that one, but things like it," Chan said.

It is unclear what model of watch Ambani was wearing during their conversation.

Another watch from Ambani's luxury collection caught the attention of netizens as the 28-year-old billionaire sported it at one of his pre-wedding events.



The watch is an opulent Patek Philippe Grand Complications Sky Moon Tourbillon which is worth nearly $7.6 million and is one of the world's most expensive watches as it is incredibly rare.

