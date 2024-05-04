CM Maryam, WHO director mull cooperation for disease prevention

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr Hanan Balkhy on Friday to discuss the prospects of cooperation between the Punjab government and the world health body regarding the prevention of diseases particularly during the natural calamities.

It was agreed in the meeting to hold a collaboration for the provision of better health facilities in the province. The chief minister assured Dr Hanan that the Punjab government will provide complete cooperation and assistance to WHO to ensure prevention from diseases and their treatment. “Bringing reforms in the health sector is our foremost priority.32 field hospitals have been functionalized for the rural people in the province and we will accomplish our target to establish state of the art hospitals in every district within the next 05 years,”, Maryam Nawaz told the WHO official.

Dr Hanan Balkhy said that undertaking timely measures were highly essential in order to save the people inhabiting far-flung areas from infectious diseases.WHO will provide complete cooperation and assistance for the provision of timely health facilities in case of arising natural calamity emergency situation, she added. Dr Hanan Balkhy also congratulated CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being elected as the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab. Maryam Nawaz felicitated Dr Hanan Balkhy on assuming the office of WHO Regional Director. The CM lauded the services of Dr Hanan Balkhy rendered in the health sector especially with regard to controlling infection among the people.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister’s Youth Initiative (CMYI) Bikes Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), is providing 20,000 motorcycles on installments to the students.

A total of 72,640 online applications have been received, with 57,366 applications for Petrol Bikes and 15,274 for e-bikes. It is pertinent to mention that last date of registration was 29th April, 2024, however, due to overwhelming response and to accommodate more applicants, the deadline was extended till 1st May 2024. The Government of Punjab will contribute in down payment and offer bikes on an easy monthly installment plan. In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf stated that the PITB established portal helped students in applying online for bikes.