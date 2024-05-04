Journalist among 3 killed in Khuzdar blast

QUETTA - Khuzdar Press Club’s President was among three persons died and eight others sustained injuries in blast near Sultan Ibrahma Khan Road area of Khuzdar town on Friday.

According to SHO Khuzdar City, the blast was occurred near the vehicle of the victim Journalist namely Muhammad Siddiq when he was crossing the way to go the University of Khuzdar in a vehicle from his house. As a result, he died on the spot and ten other suffered injuries. The police reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area.

The body and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital where two of the injured succumbed to wounds during initial treatment processes. The SHO said that unknown armed men had opened fire at local journalist Muhammad Siddiq few months ago but he had escaped in the attack. The blast was reported to be of remote control bomb. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) strongly condemned the attack on the local journalist and demanded the provincial government to take measures to arrest those attackers involved in killing of the journalist to provide justice to the families of the victim.

Also, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday expressed a deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Khuzdar Press Club President Muhammad Siddique Mengal in a bomb blast in Khuzdar.

The minister, in a news statement, lauded the services rendered by senior journalist Muhammad Siddique Mengal in the field of journalism.

“The martyrdom of Muhammad Siddique Mengal is a big blow to journalism,” he said.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

The minister said he shared the grief and pain of the bereaved family, and prayed for the early recovery of those who sustained injuries in the blast.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to root out terrorism from the country, he vowed to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to the justice. He assured that a thorough probe would be conducted in this regard.

The World Press Freedom Day observed across the world including Pakistan on Friday to celebrate hard work, dedication and services of the journalists for bringing positive change in the society by unearthing truth. A number of walks, events and special ceremonies were held across the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) to uphold the international right of press freedom and promoting responsible journalism.

In Islamabad, the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP), National Press Club and other media organizations held seminars, walks and special events to recognize the contributions of journalists’ community to the society, and also highlight importance of responsible journalism.