Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Delay in fixing polls date creates political, economic instability: Rabbani

Delay in fixing polls date creates political, economic instability: Rabbani
Web Desk
8:56 PM | October 04, 2023
National

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani said on Wednesday delay in fixing date for the general elections was creating political and economic instability in the country.

In a statement issued, the PPP leader said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had been violating the constitution by not organising the election within the 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Rabbani said the Senate should immediately hold an emergent meeting with ECP and the caretaker government for a parliamentary oversight.

The liquidation of the shares of Rekodic by the caretaker government was not in accordance with the law.

The caretaker government have limited mandate given by the ECP and the economic decisions have long term impact, he said.

