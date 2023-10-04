Wednesday, October 04, 2023
PFF names squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Web Sports Desk
4:40 PM | October 04, 2023
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) named the men’s team squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier. The green shirts will play their World Cup qualifier match against Cambodia on a home and away-basis. The team will travel to Cambodia to play an away leg, scheduled on October 12 while the home leg is scheduled on October 17.

Pakistan Squad

Goalkeepers: Usman Ali, Salman ul Haq and Yousaf Butt

Defenders: Mamoon Moosa Khan, Mohibullah, Sohail Khan, Juniad Shah, Ali Khan Niazi, Rao Umar Hayat, Abdullah Iqbal and Easah Suliman

Midfielders: Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Rajab Ali, Nizamuddin, Harun Hamid and Rahis Nabi

Forwards: Waleed Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Yousuf, Fareed Khan, Abdul Samad, Otis Khan, Moin Ahmed and Shayak Dost

