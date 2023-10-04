PMD predicts dry weather in most parts of country

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar eighteen, Quetta twelve, Gilgit fourteen, Murree thirteen and Muzafarabad sixteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, thirteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-one, Leh four, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula twelve and Shopian eleven degree centigrade.