Wednesday, October 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PMD predicts dry weather in most parts of country

PMD predicts dry weather in most parts of country
Web Desk
7:57 AM | October 04, 2023
National

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar eighteen, Quetta twelve, Gilgit fourteen, Murree thirteen  and Muzafarabad sixteen degree centigrade.     

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather  is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama Anantnag, Shopian and  Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: 

Srinagar, thirteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-one, Leh four, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula twelve and Shopian eleven degree centigrade.     

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1696385154.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023