PFF unveils squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Bahrain

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Fed­eration (PFF) has officially re­vealed the roster of the men’s national squad, slated to em­bark on a journey to Bahrain next Monday in preparation for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers, set to com­mence on September 6. The 23-member squad include: Goalkeepers: Salman ul Haq, Hassan Ali, and Usman Ali; Defenders: M Sohail, Mohib Ullah, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, M Sufyan, Syed Abdullah Shah, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Saeed Khan, and Abdullah Iqbal; Midfielders: M Hayan Khattak, Mohammad Taha, Zaid Umar, Nizam Uddin, Alamgir Ghazi, and Harun Ha­mid; Forwards: Shayak Dost, Moin Ahmed, M Waheed, M Waleed, Hamza Ahmed, and Fareed Ullah. The Paki­stan team has been placed in Group D for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Quali­fiers, alongside Bahrain, Ja­pan and Palestine. Pakistan’s campaign will kick off with a match against Japan on Sep 6. Subsequently, they will face Bahrain and Palestine on Sep 9 and 12, respectively.