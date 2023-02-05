Share:

Pakistan was observing Kashmir Solidarity Day to reiterate the unflinching support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

Chairman J&K People’s Freedom League and ex-Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, in a Kashmir Solidarity Day message, said it was the day of difference by Pakistan to ensure her unending and constant support to the struggle of freedom for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“We hail the day of solidarity for Kashmir and its freedom from settler-colonialism of India, which aims at transforming Kashmir into a Hindutva State and banning Islam in both Kashmir and India,” said Rehmani.

He said 33 years of the solidarity Day by Pakistan with the brave and oppressed people of the IIOJ&K.

He said that today in 1990, Pakistan as a state and as a nation had given a pledge to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir that no stone would be left unturned and no part of the world unapproachable to create a political environment for tangible support to the freedom struggle of Kashmir.

He said,” now is the time to strike when the iron is in hand”.

India, during the last 3 years has dismembered and fragmented the state, broken all the promises and violated and trampled all its bilateral agreements and finally re- organised the Occupied State according to its own colonial laws and an aggressive settler-policy to make radical changes in its Muslim demographic, cultural, linguistic and educational character, without taking into consideration great risks to the regional peace, UN Charter, SC resolutions and the UN Human rights principles in this regard.

He urged upon the cherished goal of the people of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir for unity, and solidarity saying that today words need to be translated into action and rituals replaced by solid steps for reflection of the great aim of freedom for Jammu and Kashmir.