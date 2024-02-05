Appreciation of rupees and inflation

With continuous appreciation of the pound and improving overall economic indicators, one had expected that inflation would come down. But the prices of most of the commodities and services are going up. The oblivious reason for the upward flight of prices is that they benefit the ruling elite and their support base. The teeming millions who suffer the most don’t matter in the scheme of things. The times have changed. The voter and consumer are no more kings but weak pawns in the exploitative system.
The common masses are thrown to the cruel market forces, where life-saving drugs and private medical fees are beyond the purchasing power of the average household with an income of £20,000 to £30,000.
The fertilizers and other agriculture input prices are artificially kept high by hoarders and profiteers to crush already battered farmers who face irrigation water shortage and bear the brunt of overall inflation. The transport mafia continues to charge high fares despite the drastic reduction in oil prices. The army of regulators is nowhere to be seen in Sindh. If this exploitation is not checked, the seething anger of the common Pakistani can burst one day. But despite daily reporting of the suffering and exploitation of the common Pakistani, nobody cares.
GULSHER PANHWER,
Johi.