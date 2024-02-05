Appreciation of rupees and inflation

With continuous appreciation of the pound and improving overall economic indicators, one had expected that inflation would come down. But the prices of most of the commodities and services are going up. The oblivious rea­son for the upward flight of pric­es is that they benefit the ruling elite and their support base. The teeming millions who suffer the most don’t matter in the scheme of things. The times have changed. The voter and consumer are no more kings but weak pawns in the exploitative system.

The common masses are thrown to the cruel market forc­es, where life-saving drugs and private medical fees are beyond the purchasing power of the aver­age household with an income of £20,000 to £30,000.

The fertilizers and other agri­culture input prices are artificial­ly kept high by hoarders and prof­iteers to crush already battered farmers who face irrigation wa­ter shortage and bear the brunt of overall inflation. The trans­port mafia continues to charge high fares despite the drastic re­duction in oil prices. The army of regulators is nowhere to be seen in Sindh. If this exploitation is not checked, the seething an­ger of the common Pakistani can burst one day. But despite daily reporting of the suffering and ex­ploitation of the common Paki­stani, nobody cares.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.