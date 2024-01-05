PSX loses 7.69 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a nominal negative change of 0.01 percent by losing 7.69 percent, closing at 64,639.16 points against 64,646.85 points the previous trading day. A total of 548,989,972 shares valuing Rs.15.395 billion were traded during the day as compared to 639,616,328 shares valuing Rs. 20.282 billion the last day. Some 360 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 155 of them recorded gains and 184 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 21 remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 154,661,017 shares at Rs.5.65 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 37,141,119 shares at Rs.1.48 per share and Fauji Foods Ltd with 27,327,065 shares at Rs.10.74 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.50.00 per share price, closing at Rs.22,250.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak Suzuki Motor Company with a Rs.43067 rise in its per share price to Rs.625.91. Mehmood Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.20.95 per share closing at Rs.500.00, followed by Thai Limited with Rs.9.50 decline to close at Rs.299.39.