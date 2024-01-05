Friday, January 05, 2024
Senate passes resolution seeking delay in elections

3:25 PM | January 05, 2024
The Senate on Friday approved a resolution seeking a delay in the February 8 general elections, citing security concerns.

The resolution, presented by Senator Dilawar Khan, was approved by the majority of lawmakers.

However, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah, who were present in the house, opposed the move.

“The Constitution upheld the right to vote for every citizen of Pakistan and the Election Commission of Pakistan was bound to conduct free and fair polls in contingent upon inclusivity and ensuring the participation of all regional people.”

“The vote turnout in colder areas remains notably high during the moderate weather conditions. January and February are recognised as the coldest months in the majority of the areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” it stated.

The resolution said various political parties had expressed their reservations regarding difficulties in ensuring participation in cold areas during the electoral process.

Influenza virus cases on rise in Karachi

“Recent attempts on the lives of JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, former lawmaker Mohsin Dawar, and other political figures had raised concerns about the safety of political leaders.”

“The Ministry of Interior has conveyed serious threats to the lives of prominent politicians increasing the challenges faced by political parties in exercising their right to a free and fair election,” the resolution noted.

It added that there had been a spike in attacks on security forces and citizens, particularly in KP and Balochistan.

