Beaconhouse launches incubator SparkTank for school going students

May 05, 2023
LAHORE-Beaconhouse has launched the country’s first business incubator for students aged 10-19 years. SparkTank by Beaconhouse is a unique platform for students from all public and private schools of the country. This ground-breaking initiative aims to develop the values of innovation and entrepreneurship from an early age.

After successful events in Lahore and Karachi, the launch of SparkTank concluded on its third day with an exciting event in Islamabad. Hundreds of applications had been received from across Pakistan and shortlisted students got the unique opportunity to showcase their business ideas, products and services to a diverse audience including entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts, and members of the startup community. An exclusive entrepreneurship exhibition showcasing more than 30 ventures was also set up where students participated amongst successful startups including Vceela, Tarsil, Milkify, The Stem Educators, Modulous Tech, Asani.io, Tameer Ghar, Raw Easy, Dollat, Youniform, PayMob, Triisum, HomeVism, Mountainshop, Recce, VisionRD, Kyther Tech, Chattha Bio Care, LearnOBots, and Stem-Minds.

Saving bees and promoting raw honey has been a driving passion of Haroon Rasheed, Chris Rasheeed

Keynote speakers at the three events were leading computer scientist and CEO Khudi Ventures, Umar Saif; Head of National Incubation Center Karachi, Omar Abedin; and Pro-Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialization at NUST, Rizwan Riaz. Panellists and prominent guests included Jehan Ara TI, founder Katalyst Labs; Pir Saad Ahsanuddin, founding partner of Boston Equity Partners and co-founder Cinepax; Monis Rahman, chairman and CEO Naseeb Networks; Furquan Kidwai, founder & CEO of Dawai; Sameer Chishti, General Partner of SparkLabs; Faisal Aftab, founder and General Partner of Zayn Capital;  and Amneh Shaikh, founder Polly and Other Stories, amongst others.

Speaking about the initiative, Kasim Kasuri, CEO Beaconhouse School System said, “We are thrilled to launch SparkTank by Beaconhouse. As the first business incubator for primary and secondary school students, we aim to provide a platform for young entrepreneurs from all over the country. By promoting entrepreneurship from an early age, we can equip the youth with the skills and mindset necessary to tackle the challenges of the future. The response we have received so far has been overwhelming, and I am really looking forward to seeing the potential of students who will now enrol into the incubator.”

Students can apply online on SparkTank’s website to enrol into a 3-month incubation programme. It offers an extensive range of services to support students at every stage of the business development process - from conducting market research to developing a prototype, and ultimately to launching and scaling their businesses - all at zero cost. Students will be guided by a dedicated team of experienced mentors, educators, and professionals to promote creative thinking and business acumen.

The initiative has been well received by students, parents, educators, and professionals, and is expected to play a pivotal role in developing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

