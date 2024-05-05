Five of a family found dead mysteriously in house in Tandlianwala

Five members of a family were found dead mysteriously in their house in Basti Jamo here on Saturday, police said.

All five are women and their identification could not be ascertained. Police were trying to know the reason for their death. The deceased include a mother, her three daughters and a niece.

According to Tandlianwala SHO, the all fell ill after eating a poisonous thing, adding they also went to a nearby clinic for medicines for their stomach pain.

He suspected that their death was the result of consuming some poisonous foods, stressing nothing could be said before a complete investigation. The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy.