Ishaq Dar, Saudi FM renew pledge to boost economic ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday met with Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Banjul, Gambia, and discussed boosting strategic and economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

They had the meeting during the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul.

Recognizing the profound significance of the enduring strategic and economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, both dignitaries reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering economic cooperation and increasing Saudi investments in Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar commended Saudi Arabia's ambitious "Vision 2030," aimed at catalyzing socio-economic transformation within the Kingdom in the 21st century.

He emphasised the recent visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister to Pakistan, leading a high-profile delegation, as a pivotal moment in strengthening economic collaboration between the two nations.

Expressing shared concerns over recent developments in the Middle East, both Deputy Prime Minister Dar and the Saudi Foreign Minister advocated for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Additionally, they underscored the pivotal role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in addressing issues affecting the Muslim Ummah, including the situations in Palestine and Kashmir.