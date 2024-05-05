Islamabad Police launches ‘Nashaa Ab Nahi’ campaign

Islamabad - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has launched a special “Nashaa Ab Nahi” campaign to eradicate narcotics and ensure the safety of youngsters from the curse of drugs, public relations officers said on Saturday.

He said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended four drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered a significant amount of drugs from their possession. Following these directions, the Golra Police team arrested three accused namely Muhammad Jameel, Muhammad Khan, and Muhammad Adeel and recovered 545 grams of heroin, 530 grams of hashish, and 210 grams of Ice from their possession.

The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Nadeem and recovered 526 grams of hashish from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused, and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari directed the police officials to intensify the crackdown against criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police Shahzad Town police team arrested three wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities, and recovered snatched mobile phones, a laptop, and a weapon used in the crime from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified the crackdown against criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city. Following these directions, the Shahzad Town police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of a snatcher gang. The accused were identified as Mursalen, Sadam, and Shahzad. The police team also recovered snatched mobile phones, a laptop, and a weapon used in the crime from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused, and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that the Islamabad Police will bring all elements involved in the narcotics trade to justice. Citizens should cooperate with the Islamabad Police in eradicating narcotics and resolve that addiction is no longer acceptable.

Citizens should report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the “ICT-15” app.