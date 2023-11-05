Fierce fighting in Gaza as Arab nations demand immediate ceasefire

GAZA STRIP/TEL AVIV/AMMAN - Israel’s unrelenting offensive against Hamas battled on into its fifth week with no sign of slowing Saturday, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Arab foreign ministers in search of a diplomatic opening to ease the crisis.

A total of 9,425 people have been martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to figures released Saturday by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah. An additional 24,000 others have been injured, the ministry said. The figures are drawn from sources inside the Hamas-controlled enclave. The number of deaths reported Saturday is 270 higher than that reported by the Ministry on Friday, with the number injured about 1,000 higher.

The Israeli military continues to encircle and pound the Gaza Strip with airstrikes in response to a cross-border terror attack launched by Hamas militants on October 7.

The Israel Defense Forces announces the deaths of four soldiers killed during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday yesterday. Their deaths bring the toll of slain soldiers since Israel launched its ground operation in the Gaza Strip last week to 28, and 345 since October 7.

Additionally, a soldier in the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit and a soldier of the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalaion were seriously wounded in separate clashes in Gaza on Saturday, the IDF says.

Washington’s top envoy arrived in Jordan for talks with five of his counterparts one day after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuffed his call for a “humanitarian pause” to allow aid into Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun meeting Arab leaders in Jordan as he continues his Middle East shuttle diplomacy in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

Blinken met first with Leba­non’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, whose econom­ically and politically ravaged country is home to Hezbollah — an Iranian-backed terror group hostile to Israel.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi tells reporters that though he condemns the Hamas attacks of October 7 and that though “nobody in their right mind” would “belittle” the pain felt by Israel that day, the war in Gaza cannot be permit­ted to continue.

“The whole region in sinking in a sea of hatred that will de­fine generations to come,” Sa­fadi says after a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

He says the Arab countries were demanding an immedi­ate ceasefire, a more dramat­ic action than the humanitarian pauses supported by the Biden administration, to allow for the delivery of food and other sup­plies and to enable time to se­cure the release of hostages.

“We don’t accept that this is self-defense,” Safadi says, add­ing, “It cannot be justified under any pretext and it will not bring Israel security, it will not bring the region peace.”

The Israeli army said its troops had launched an operation in southern Gaza overnight after deadly strikes hit an ambulance convoy and a school-turned-ref­ugee shelter in the besieged Pal­estinian territory.

Israeli forces have encircled Gaza’s largest city, trying to crush Hamas.

On Saturday, the Israeli mili­tary said it had come under at­tack several times from Hamas “tunnel shafts and military com­pounds” in northern Gaza and had killed many armed men and destroyed three observation posts. Hamas said it had hit an Israeli convoy with mortars.

The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, says more than 9,200 Gazans, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes and the intensifying ground campaign.

The ministry said at least 12 people had been killed when Israel struck a United Nations school where thousands of dis­placed Palestinians were shel­tering.

Separately, at the Osama bin Zaid Boys School north of Gaza City, AFP saw the aftermath of what Hamas authorities said was Israeli tank shelling that killed 20 people.

Ambulance teams rushed into the debris-littered build­ing to aid the wounded and re­move the dead.

Stunned onlookers wept and wandered the scene with their hands clasped on their heads in horror.

A long row of washing still hung from windows on the building’s first storey, evidence the school had become a tem­porary home for some of the hundreds of thousands dis­placed by the war.

Overnight, Israeli ground forc­es launched “a targeted raid” to map tunnels and clear explosive traps in southern Gaza, where it has struck before but rarely sent in troops, the military said.

Israel says it has struck 12,000 targets across the Palestinian territory since October 7.

The army on Saturday sent text messages to Gazans saying the territory’s main north-south road would be open for three hours in the afternoon so peo­ple can evacuate.

A key focus of Blinken’s Israel visit on Friday was to convince Prime Minister Benjamin Net­anyahu to enact “humanitarian pauses”, which the United States believes could help secure the release of roughly 240 hostages thought to be in Hamas captivi­ty and to allow aid to be distrib­uted to Gaza’s beleaguered pop­ulation.

Netanyahu said later, howev­er, that he would not agree to a “temporary truce” with Hamas until the Islamist group releas­es the hostages.

In Gaza City, an Israeli strike on Friday hit an ambulance con­voy near the territory’s largest hospital Al-Shifa, killing 15 peo­ple, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Hamas-run health ministry.

“We emphasise that this area in Gaza is a war zone. Civilians are repeatedly called upon to evacuate southward for their safety,” the army said.

An AFP journalist saw multiple bodies beside the blood-splattered Palestinian Red Crescent vehicle.

A child was carried away and a dead horse lay nearby, still tethered to a cart.

The Red Crescent said a con­voy of five vehicles had been destined for the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, when they were struck multiple times.

One vehicle had been trans­porting a 35-year-old woman with shrapnel wounds.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghe­breyesus said he was “utterly shocked” by the strike.

“We reiterate: patients, health workers, facilities and ambu­lances must be protected at all times. Always,” he said.

Blinken began the day in Am­man by holding talks with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani of Qatar, a mediator in the conflict.

He is also scheduled to meet the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The talks come amid mounting Arab an­ger over the civilian death toll from war, and increasing fears that the conflict could spread.

Saturday’s six-nation talks are also likely to touch on the ques­tion of Gaza’s future beyond the war. The United States has re­newed calls for the creation of a Palestinian state, but few ex­pect success now after decades of failed international efforts to find a “two-state solution”.

Netanyahu has spent de­cades opposing that vision, and it is unclear what appetite shocked and grieving Israelis will have for reconciliation or concessions.

The United States has also urged the Palestinian Authority, which ceded power in Gaza to Hamas more than 15 years ago, to retake control. A representa­tive of the Palestinian Authori­ty led by president Mahmud Ab­bas will also attend the meeting in Amman.

ISRAEL, LEBANON CROSS-BORDER CLASHES

The Israeli military and pow­erful Lebanese movement Hez­bollah engaged in cross-border clashes on Saturday, with both claiming to have hit each other’s positions along the frontier.

The latest skirmishes came a day after Hezbollah chief Has­san Nasrallah warned that the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip could turn into a regional conflict if Israel pushed on with its offensive in the Palestinian territory.

On Saturday, the Israeli mili­tary said it had struck a Hezbol­lah post after an attempted at­tack from Lebanon.

“In response to two hide outs attempting to fire from Lebanon toward Israeli territory, the IDF (military) struck the cells and a Hezbollah observation post,” a military statement said.

It said it had also respond­ed to mortar fire from Lebanon into northern Israel, where no casualties were reported.

Hezbollah said it had simulta­neously attacked five Israeli po­sitions along the border.

Hours later it announced a new attack on the Al-Abbad Is­raeli position without specify­ing what kind of weapon was used.

Israel’s military said in a new statement that its fighter jets struck “targets” of Hezbollah, accompanied by tank and artil­lery fire.

“The Hezbollah targets struck include infrastructure, rocket storage sites and military com­pounds,” it said.

The Lebanon-Israel border has seen regular cross-border shelling over the past month, with firing between the Israe­li military on one side and the powerful Hezbollah and its al­lies on the other.

In his first speech since the Is­rael-Hamas war broke out four weeks ago, Nasrallah warned Friday that “all options” were open for an expansion of the conflict to Lebanon as he blamed the United States for the war in Gaza.

“America is entirely responsi­ble for the ongoing war on Gaza and its people, and Israel is sim­ply a tool of execution,” Nasral­lah said in a televised broadcast, calling the conflict “decisive”.

“Whoever wants to prevent a regional war -- and this is ad­dressed to the Americans -- must quickly stop the aggres­sion on Gaza,” he said.

BLINKEN TO VISIT TUR­KEY AFTER ISRAEL, JORDAN: STATEMENT

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Turkey for two days from Sunday as part of a Middle East tour amid the Hamas-Israel war, the State De­partment said.

Blinken was meeting with Arab counterparts in the Jorda­nian capital Amman on Satur­day after visiting Israel the day before.

But he left Israel empty-hand­ed on Friday after urging its leaders to do more to protect ci­vilians in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s war to destroy Hamas.

In Turkey, Blinken would “un­derscore the importance of pro­tecting civilian lives in Israel and the Gaza Strip”, the US State Department said in a statement on Saturday.

He would also discuss “our shared commitment to facili­tating the increased, sustained delivery of life-saving humani­tarian assistance to civilians in Gaza” as well as ensuring Pal­estinians are not forcibly dis­placed outside of Gaza”.

He would also discuss ways to “stem violence, calm rheto­ric, reduce regional tensions” as well as working towards a “durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East, to in­clude the establishment of a Palestinian state”.