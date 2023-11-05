Quetta doctor dies of Congo virus

Doctor Shukar Ullah who had contracted Congo virus died in a Karachi hospital on Sunday.

According to a spokesman for health department, the doctor was diagnosed with Congo virus three days ago. He was admitted to a Karachi hospital where he died.

Doctor Shukar Ullah has been serving at Quetta’s Civil Hospital. He was among eight staff members of the hospital, including five doctors, who had been diagnosed with Cong virus. The officials had been under treatment at a Karachi hospital.

It may be recalled that on October 17, a new case of the Congo virus emerged in Quetta, bringing the total cases for the year to 42. The virus was detected in a 35-year-old woman who was admitted to Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

Meanwhile, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed condolences on the death of Doctor Shukar Ullah due to Congo Virus.