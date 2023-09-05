ISLAMABAD-Cement despatches increased by 37.04 percent in August 2023, as the total despatches were 4.518 million tonnes against 3.297 million tonnes despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement despatches by the industry during the month of August 2023 were 3.793 million tonnes compared to 2.909 million tonnes in August 2022, showing an increase of 30.38 percent. Exports despatches also increased by a healthy 87.07 percent as the volumes grew from 387,440 tonnes in August 2022 to 724,777 tonnes in August 2023.

In August 2023, North based cement mills despatched 3.252 million tonnes cement showing an increase of 25.28 percent against 2.596 million tonnes despatches in August 2022. South based mills despatched 1.265 million tonnes cement during August 2023 that was 80.63 percent more compared to the despatches of 700,436 tonnes during August 2022. North based cement mills despatched 3.088 million tonnes cement in domestic markets in August 2023 showing an increase of 23.32 percent against 2.504 million tonnes despatches in August 2022. South based mills despatched 704,582 tonnes cement in local markets during August 2023 that was 73.99 percent more compared to the despatches of 404,959 during August 2022.

Exports from North based mills increased by 78.54 percent as the quantities escalated from 91,963 tonnes in August 2022 to 164,195 tonnes in August 2023. Exports from South also increased by 89.72 percent to 560,582 tonnes in August 2023 from 295,477 tonnes during the same month last year. During the first two months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 7.747 million tonnes that is 45.17 percent higher than 5.337 million tonnes despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic despatches during this period were 6.573 million tonnes against 4.796 million tonnes during same period last year showing an increase of 37.05 percent. Export despatches also witnessed increase by 117.13 percent as the volumes rose to 1.175 million tonnes during the first two months of current fiscal year compared to 540,957 tonnes exports done during same period of last fiscal year. North based mills despatched 5.440 million tonnes cement domestically during the first two months of current fiscal year showing an increase of 32 percent than cement despatches of 4.121 million tonnes during July-August 2022. Exports from North increased by 76.32 percent percent to 286,009 tonnes during July-August 2023 compared with 162,210 tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based mills increased by 33.68 percent to 5.726 million tonnes during first two months of current financial year from 4.284 million tonnes during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based mills during July-August 2023 were 1.132 million tonnes showing increase of 67.91 percent over 674,436 tonnes cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from South also increased by 134.61 percent to 888,559 tonnes during July-August 2023 compared with 378,747 tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based mills increased by 91.89 percent to 2.021 million tonnes during first two months of current financial year from 1.053 million tonnes during same period of last financial year.

A spokesman of APCMA mentioned that once again our currency is facing rapid deprecation against the dollar. The petroleum prices have touched historical high levels and electricity tariff is also rising. Due to these factors, the cost of production as well as goods transportation is increasing day by day that will eventually affect the price to end consumers. He strongly emphasised that government should give due consideration to these matters to bring the industry out of this serious situation.