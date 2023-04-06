Share:

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind with thunderstorm is likely to occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature recorded in Islamabad and Peshawar is fifteen degrees centigrade, Lahore sixteen, Karachi twenty-four, Quetta nine, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twelve and Murree six degree centigrade.

The cold weather has not come to an end as the weather will remain dry today in most of the districts of the province including Quetta. The minimum temperature in Quetta is 23 degrees Celsius, 20 degrees Celsius in Kalat, 30 degrees Celsius in Gwadar and Nokundi, 28 degrees’ Celsius record in Jiuni, 35 degrees Celsius in Torbat and 31 degrees Celsius in Sibi. The humidity ratio in Quetta is 24 percent.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Leh, Anantnag and Baramulla while dry in Jammu.

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian eight degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus two, Pulwama and Baramulla seven degree centigrade.

According to the rescue sources, the roof of a house collapsed after becoming weak due to recent rains in the suburbs of Qila Ahmedabad. A 35-year-old woman Ismat Bibi died after being pushed down under the debris. The body was shifted to RHC Hospital Fort Ahmedabad.