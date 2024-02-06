US monitoring Pakistan's electoral process quite closely: State Dept

US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Monday said that the United States is monitoring Pakistan’s electoral process quite closely.

Briefing the newsmen in Washington, Vedant Patel said: “we want to see that process take place in a way that facilitates broad participation with respect for freedom of expression, assembly, and associations.

He expressed concern over incidents of violence and restrictions on media freedom; freedom of expression, including internet freedom; and peaceful peaceful assembly and association.

Vedant Patel said that Pakistanis deserve to exercise their fundamental right to choose their future leaders through free and fair elections without fear, violence, or intimidation, and it is ultimately for the people of Pakistan to decide their political future.