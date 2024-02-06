Tuesday, February 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

US monitoring Pakistan's electoral process quite closely: State Dept

US monitoring Pakistan's electoral process quite closely: State Dept
Web Desk
11:37 AM | February 06, 2024
National

US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Monday said that the United States is monitoring Pakistan’s electoral process quite closely.

Briefing the newsmen in Washington, Vedant Patel said: “we want to see that process take place in a way that facilitates broad participation with respect for freedom of expression, assembly, and associations.

He expressed concern over incidents of violence and restrictions on media freedom; freedom of expression, including internet freedom; and peaceful peaceful assembly and association.

Vedant Patel said that Pakistanis deserve to exercise their fundamental right to choose their future leaders through free and fair elections without fear, violence, or intimidation, and it is ultimately for the people of Pakistan to decide their political future.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1707190460.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024