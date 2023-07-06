Landslide snuffs out lives of eight children in KP's Shangla district

At least eight children lost their lives, while one sustained injuries in a tragic landslide incident in the Kuz Kaly area of Martung tehsil in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shangla Deputy Commissioner Hassan Abid said that the bodies of eight children and one injured girl have been recovered from the rubble and have been transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The landslide occurred while the children were playing cricket in the area, burying them underneath.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and initiated rescue operations. Emergency was declared at Martung rural health centre and Puran Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The rescue operation involved the use of heavy machinery and the participation of local residents. The operation has now concluded.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a compensation of Rs500,000 for the families of the deceased people and Rs200,000 for the injured child.