Parliamentary committee for election reforms elects Ayaz Sadiq as chairman

The parliamentary committee on election reforms elected Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as its chairman on Thursday.

Sadiq, while addressing the committee’s first session, said the committee had been formed late, adding that the committee had only ten days to complete the work on election reforms. “We have to get these reforms passed by both houses before August 13,” he added.

We would form ToRs of the committee and review it article wise, he said.

Senator Taj Haider said the committee had to oversee matter related to census, adding that if the census was conducted properly, it would help conduct elections properly.

Federal Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar asked the committee to be furnished with latest version of the Elections Act.

The committee would convene its next session on Tuesday.