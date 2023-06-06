Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Cyclone developing in Arabian Sea ‘could hit’ Karachi

Cyclone developing in Arabian Sea 'could hit' Karachi
Web Desk
12:13 PM | June 06, 2023
A low-pressure system present above the Arabian Sea is likely to turn into a cyclonic circulation in next 24 hours, the weather department said Tuesday.

“A low-pressure area (LPA) has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea at around latitude 11.0 N & longitude 66.0 E at about 1,550km south/southwest of Karachi,” said Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz.

“Due to favourable meteorological conditions, the system is likely to intensify further into a depression (strong LPA) and move initially in northwest direction,” he added.

He said that the Met Office was closely monitoring the low-pressure area and currently none of the Pakistan coastal areas is under any threat.

If the low-pressure area does concentrate into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Cyclone Biparjoy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the name of the cyclone Biparjoy is given by Bangladesh.

