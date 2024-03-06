Filters & Censors

The fresh democratic cycle in the country has landed with some dubious and concerning precedents for the fifth pil­lar of democracy – media. The coverage from the Nation­al Assembly floor was tampered with by the state media, cutting and not airing the speeches of the members of the opposition. This blackout of opposition speeches by PTV raises concerns about media censorship and freedom of expression. The report­ed selective airing of speeches from NA members, coupled with the lack of accountability from relevant authorities, undermines the democratic process and transparency in the country.

If there is no opposition, there is hardly any democracy. No matter how distasteful the government finds its opposition, the latter cannot be silenced in any way. It is the opposition’s rig­orous criticisms and checks that prevent absolute authoritari­an tendencies. Already, the democratic process in the country is being questioned every day on account of the fairness of the February polls. Silencing the opposition is nothing but a shrink­ing and complete erasure of criticism and dissent.

Such actions not only hinder public access to diverse view­points but also erode trust in media institutions. Just like oppo­sition, the media also acts as a watchdog on oppressive tenden­cies that power brings along. It is alarming that all concerned authorities are saying they do not know about the blackout and selective coverage. It goes without saying that it is a blatant de­nial of an act that everybody can watch on the screens. If this is the pattern emerging from the very initial days of the House and the government, it is natural to expect tough days ahead.

Media censorship is a dangerous trend from India to the US and back home here in Pakistan. The censorship has reshaped the media’s role only as a mouthpiece of whosoever is in power. This is a departure from the early concept of media and the fifth pillar has transformed into a pillar of power right in front of our eyes. All stakeholders must re-consider their approach and re­flect on their actions and their outcomes in the long run. We need an impartial, strong, and independent media. But what we are creating is the exact opposite of that.