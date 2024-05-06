Monday, May 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP's Khurshid Shah urges governments to address wheat crisis

PPP's Khurshid Shah urges governments to address wheat crisis
Web Desk
6:51 PM | May 06, 2024
National

Pakistan Peoples Party central leader Syed Khursheed Shah has urged the governments of Sindh and Punjab to address the wheat crisis. 

Speaking to media in Sukkur, Shah stressed the importance of purchasing wheat directly from farmers and ensuring they receive fair compensation.

He also urged the government to support farmers who have been adversely affected.  

Regarding the Faizabad Dharna Commission, Shah abstained from commenting until the Supreme Court issues its verdict. 

Responding to the inquiries about the PPP's potential involvement in the federal government, Shah stated that the party would make a decision collectively. He also highlighted the necessity of parliamentary approval if the Supreme Court orders changes to existing laws.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1714967906.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024