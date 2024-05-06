PPP's Khurshid Shah urges governments to address wheat crisis

Pakistan Peoples Party central leader Syed Khursheed Shah has urged the governments of Sindh and Punjab to address the wheat crisis.

Speaking to media in Sukkur, Shah stressed the importance of purchasing wheat directly from farmers and ensuring they receive fair compensation.



He also urged the government to support farmers who have been adversely affected.

Regarding the Faizabad Dharna Commission, Shah abstained from commenting until the Supreme Court issues its verdict.

Responding to the inquiries about the PPP's potential involvement in the federal government, Shah stated that the party would make a decision collectively. He also highlighted the necessity of parliamentary approval if the Supreme Court orders changes to existing laws.