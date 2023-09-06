Ukraine war: Kim Jong Un to visit Putin for weapons talks

PYONGYANG-North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un plans to travel to Russia this month to meet President Vladimir Putin, a US official has told the BBC’s US partner CBS. The two leaders will discuss the possibility of North Korea providing Moscow with weapons to support its war in Ukraine, the official said. Where talks would be held is not clear. The Kremlin spokesman had “nothing to say” on the reports, which were also carried by other US media. There was no immediate comment from North Korea.

Sources told the New York Times that Mr Kim was most likely to travel by armoured train. The possible meeting comes after the White House said it had new information that arms negotiations between the two countries were “actively advancing”. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Russia’s Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu, had tried to “convince Pyongyang to sell artillery ammunition” to Russia during a recent visit to North Korea.

It is thought that Russia might need 122mm and 152mm shells because its stocks are running low, but it is not easy to determine North Korea’s full artillery inventory, given its secretive nature.

Weapons on display at the meeting between Mr Kim and Mr Shoigu in July included the Hwasong intercontinental ballistic missile, believed to be the country’s first ICBM to use solid propellants.

It was the first time Mr Kim had opened the country’s doors to foreign guests since the Covid pandemic. Mr Putin and Mr Kim have since exchanged letters “pledging to increase their bilateral co-operation”, Mr Kirby said.

“We urge the DPRK to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia,” he said, using an abbreviation for the North.

He warned the US would take action, including imposing sanctions, if North Korea did supply Russia with weapons. The two leaders last met in 2019, when Mr Kim arrived by train in Vladivostok, in Russia’s far east. He was welcomed by officials with a traditional offering of bread and salt. This was also probably the last time Mr Kim travelled abroad.

There is concern both in Washington and in Seoul about what North Korea would get in return for an arms deal, which may result in increased military co-operation between the two countries in Asia.

On Monday, South Korea’s intelligence service briefed that Mr Shoigu had suggested Russia, China and North Korea hold joint naval drills, similar to those carried out by the US, South Korea and Japan.