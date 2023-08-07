Monday, August 07, 2023
PM awards Rs1m to SSC top position-holder

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced Rs1 million reward for a student who topped the Secondary School Examination from Gujranwala board, besides announcing a monthly stipend of Rs30,000. 

The prime minister made the announcement as Jamshed Ali, the SSC topper, met the prime minister along with his mother, Waheed Ashraf (a teacher), and Gujranwala Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education chairman Naveed Haider Sherazi. 

Minister for Federal Education and Training Rana Tanveer Hussain also attended the meeting.

The prime minister appreciated the student for his excellent performance and announced Rs1 million reward for his encouragement. He instructed the officials that the government should bear all the educational expenditure of Jamshed Ali till his master’s degree. 

He sought a commitment from the student to keep up showing excellence in his educational career ahead.

“The bright students like you are the pride of the nation. The credit for your success goes to the hard work of your parents as well as teachers. You are also a role model for other students of the country,” the prime minister remarked.

