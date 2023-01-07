Share:

The list of troubling events has been growing especially since the last few months of the year gone by. It has become somewhat puzzling for people to pinpoint any disaster that has more intensity than other.

Come to think of it, the unbridled inflation has stolen the spotlight amid political and natural adversities as the public cries out for relief.

The ongoing market rates of basic food items have reached unprecedented level in recent times, making the masses express utter disappointment over the government’s claims about public relief. The prices of flour and chicken have increased by Rs100 within a year. Onion, an essential commodity which used to cost about Rs40 a kilogramme until a few months ago, has now become as high as Rs250 per kg. Same is the case with the prices of rice, sugar and ghee.

People in the provincial capital of Punjab are up the creek as they speak about the increase in the prices of flour and other food items.

“It was already hard for a common man to survive and now it has become almost impossible,” says a local as he complains about the government’s negligence towards the poor in the country.

The price of flour has been increased by Rs10 per kg and it is now available at grinding mill at Rs160 per kg. Wheat price in the market has reached Rs5,200 per 40kg.

Sources say the cost of flour at grinding mills has been increased for the eighth time during the past two months in Lahore. A 40kg sack of fine flour costs Rs12,600 and a commercial sack of 15kg flour is being sold at Rs2,150.

Other than that, the prices of chicken meat and eggs have gone up with every passing day. A dozen eggs cost as high as Rs280. The government fixed price of chicken meat at Rs574 but most shopkeepers cash in on the lack of monitoring and charge Rs620 or even more.

The cost of chicken meat has seen a shocking increase in other parts of the country as well including Quetta and Karachi. The kitchen item now costs Rs620 after an increase of Rs20 in Quetta.

Chicken meat price falls between Rs580 and Rs600 in various parts of Karachi.